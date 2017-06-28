Drunk and faltering

in my midnight chair,

someone gripped me

by the hair and raised my head.

I saw St. Theresa of Avila,

with St. John of the Cross and Rumi

by her side, arm in arm.

And then through the door behind them

came Rabia Al-Basri and Bashõ,

all with garish, wine-drenched smiles,

blood-purple lips.

They asked me, “What are you doing?”

and I said “No, what are you doing?”

They said, “We are drunk on the wine of the beloved.”

I said, “I am drunk but have no beloved.”

St. Theresa pulled my hair harder

and said, “Oh, yes you do!”–

and smothered me

with her wine-soured mouth.